Eagles release four, including QB Will Grier

The Eagles announced on Monday that they’ve released four players.

Quarterback Will Grier, defensive back Parry Nickerson, outside linebacker Julian Okwara, and guard Max Scharping have all been cut from the roster. All four are veterans free to find a new team without being subject to waivers.

Grier had signed with Philadelphia in March, joining his former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The two previously worked together with the Cowboys.

The Eagles now have Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee on their roster at quarterback behind Jalen Hurts.

All teams must have their rosters reduced to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.