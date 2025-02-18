 Skip navigation
Eagles release Nick Gates

  
February 18, 2025

The Eagles and offensive lineman Nick Gates are parting ways.

The team announced that they have released Gates on Tuesday. Gates did not play in the Super Bowl because he went on injured reserve ahead of the 40-22 win over the Chiefs and he was set to become a free agent in March, but the move allows him to start talking to teams now.

Gates appeared in nine games for the Eagles in the regular season and he started the finale against the Giants. He did not play in the postseason.

Gates played 13 games for the Commanders in 2023 and he made 44 appearances for the Giants during his first four NFL seasons.