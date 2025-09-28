 Skip navigation
Eagles return blocked punt for touchdown

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:14 PM

The Eagles haven’t even been on offense yet, and they lead the Bucs 7-0.

Tight end Cameron Latu blocked Riley Dixon’s punt, and Sydney Brown returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.

Latu came right up the middle, giving Dixon no chance to get off the punt. The ball bounced directly to Brown, who ran untouched to the end zone.

The Bucs moved the ball 28 yards to the Tampa Bay 48 before stalling.

Baker Mayfield went 1-for-3 for 8 yards.