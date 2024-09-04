Eagles rule Devin White out for Friday

Linebacker Devin White’s Eagles debut will have to wait until at least the second week of the regular season.

The Eagles have ruled White out for Friday’s game against the Packers in Brazil. White was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice because of an ankle injury and the team announced on Wednesday that he will not make the trip to Sao Paolo.

White signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason. The 2019 first-round pick spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers.

White is the only player on the 53-man roster who will not be flying with the team on Wednesday. Because they are traveling, the team estimated practice participation and said cornerback Isaiah Rodgers would have remained limited with a hand injury. Wide receiver A.J. Brown and guard Landon Dickerson would have been full participants after resting on Tuesday.