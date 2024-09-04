 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mahomesreceivers_240904.jpg
Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with receivers
nbc_pft_ravensafcchamp_240904.jpg
Examining Ravens’ path back to AFC Championship
nbc_pft_roquonsmith_240904.jpg
How Ravens will hold up without Macdonald as DC

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mahomesreceivers_240904.jpg
Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with receivers
nbc_pft_ravensafcchamp_240904.jpg
Examining Ravens’ path back to AFC Championship
nbc_pft_roquonsmith_240904.jpg
How Ravens will hold up without Macdonald as DC

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles rule Devin White out for Friday

  
Published September 4, 2024 09:11 AM

Linebacker Devin White’s Eagles debut will have to wait until at least the second week of the regular season.

The Eagles have ruled White out for Friday’s game against the Packers in Brazil. White was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice because of an ankle injury and the team announced on Wednesday that he will not make the trip to Sao Paolo.

White signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason. The 2019 first-round pick spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers.

White is the only player on the 53-man roster who will not be flying with the team on Wednesday. Because they are traveling, the team estimated practice participation and said cornerback Isaiah Rodgers would have remained limited with a hand injury. Wide receiver A.J. Brown and guard Landon Dickerson would have been full participants after resting on Tuesday.