Eagles rule out A.J. Brown and Devin White for Sunday vs. Buccaneers

  
September 28, 2024

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss his third straight game on Sunday.

The Eagles announced on Saturday afternoon that Brown has still not been cleared to return from the hamstring injury that has caused him to miss the last three games. Brown got off to a strong start to this season with five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Week One win over the Packers, but he hasn’t played since.

Philadelphia had already ruled out wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a concussion, so the Eagles are down their top two receivers. To help in the passing game, they’ve elevated wide receivers Parris Campbell and John Ross from the practice squad to play tomorrow in Tampa Bay.

The Eagles have also announced that linebacker Devin White will miss Sunday’s game for personal reasons. White had played his entire career in Tampa Bay before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He still hasn’t played this year for the Eagles.