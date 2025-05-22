 Skip navigation
Eagles selling “Push On” shirts as Philly fans celebrate tush push remaining legal

  
May 22, 2025

Eagles fans are in a mood to celebrate after the attempt to ban the tush push failed, and the team is capitalizing with a sale of new marchandise.

The top item at the Eagles’ Pro Shop today is a T-shirt with an image of quarterback Jalen Hurts prepared to take a snap in the tush push formation, with the words “Push On” at the top.

Instead of saying “click here” to buy the shirt, the website says “Push Here.”

The Eagles posted similar “Push On” messaging on their social media, with posts that have hundreds of thousands of likes.

The tush push has become one of the most effective short-yardage plays in NFL history, with Hurts routinely picking up a yard or two by plowing into the line and having teammates push him from behind. Teams have struggled to stop the play on the field, and after failing to stop the play with a rules change at the league meeting, the Eagles are taking a victory lap.