Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin apologizes in return to WIP

Howard Eskin, a Philly sports radio icon and long-time Eagles sideline reporter, received a season-long banishment from Phillies games after a female employee at Citizens Bank Park accused him of making an unwanted advance. The 76ers suspended him from covering the team for the coming season, too.

The Eagles have taken no action, other than to say they are monitoring the situation.

Via the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eskin returned to his WIP weekend show on Saturday after a month off the air.

“I apologized to her at the time of the incident and I apologize again now,” Eskin said. “I’m truly sorry that this did occur. . . . I’m not going to get into specifics, other than to say that I recognize my actions have offended and upset her. I feel awful about that. I really do. . . . I don’t intend to comment on this any further, and hopefully you understand.”

Eskin technically works for Audacy, not the Eagles. Still, if the Eagles wanted to follow suit with the Phillies and 76ers, they could. They haven’t. Unless Saturday’s apology changes things for the Eagles, they apparently won’t.