 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin apologizes in return to WIP

  
Published July 28, 2024 02:01 PM

Howard Eskin, a Philly sports radio icon and long-time Eagles sideline reporter, received a season-long banishment from Phillies games after a female employee at Citizens Bank Park accused him of making an unwanted advance. The 76ers suspended him from covering the team for the coming season, too.

The Eagles have taken no action, other than to say they are monitoring the situation.

Via the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eskin returned to his WIP weekend show on Saturday after a month off the air.

“I apologized to her at the time of the incident and I apologize again now,” Eskin said. “I’m truly sorry that this did occur. . . . I’m not going to get into specifics, other than to say that I recognize my actions have offended and upset her. I feel awful about that. I really do. . . . I don’t intend to comment on this any further, and hopefully you understand.”

Eskin technically works for Audacy, not the Eagles. Still, if the Eagles wanted to follow suit with the Phillies and 76ers, they could. They haven’t. Unless Saturday’s apology changes things for the Eagles, they apparently won’t.