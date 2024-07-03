 Skip navigation
Eagles are monitoring situation that resulted in Howard Eskin’s banishment from Phillies games

  
Published July 3, 2024 04:22 PM

A Philadelphia broadcasting icon has landed in a controversy that has gotten the attention of the Eagles, given that he serves as the sideline reporter for the team’s radio broadcasts.

Howard Eskin, as reported by Ximena Conde of the Philadelphia Inquirer, has been banned from Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the season, following an investigation that determined he had made an unwanted advance toward a female Aramark employee earlier this year.

A team spokesperson tells PFT that the Eagles are monitoring the situation and are in contact with Audacy, Eskin’s employer.

Audacy confirmed to the Inquirer that Eskin, 73, gave the Aramark employee an “unwelcome kiss” at the ballpark in May.

“We immediately investigated and took action to address the matter,” Audacy said in a statement to the Inquirer.

Per the Inquirer, it was Audacy’s idea to ban Eskin from the Phillies games for the rest of the season.

“We cooperated with our partners at Audacy and Aramark on their investigations,” the Phillies said in a statement to the Inquirer. “We support Audacy’s decision to suspend Howard Eskin from Citizens Bank Park.”

The NBA’s 76ers already have banned Eskin for the upcoming season.The NHL’s Flyers have not.