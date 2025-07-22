Eagles sign DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DT Jacob Sykes

The Eagles have added some defensive depth as they open training camp this week.

Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that the club has signed edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo and defensive tackle Jacob Sykes.

Okoronkwo, 30, was released by the Browns in late June. He had spent the last two seasons with Cleveland, recording 4.5 sacks in 2023 and 3.0 sacks in 2024.

A Rams fifth-round pick in 2018, Okoronkwo has registered 17.0 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and 38 QB hits with Los Angeles, Houston, and Cleveland.

Sykes spent time with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but received more playing time with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas over the last two seasons. He played most of his college career at Harvard before playing one year as a graduate transfer with UCLA in 2022.

As corresponding moves, the Eagles waived defensive end KJ Henry and running back Lew Nichols.