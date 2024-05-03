Eagles sign fifth-round pick Johnny Wilson

The Eagles have acted quickly to sign one of their draft picks.

Johnny Wilson, a receiver picked by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, signed his rookie contract today, the team announced.

Wilson was the 185th pick in the draft, and the Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for him to receive a four-year, $4.2 million contract.

At Florida State last year, Wilson played in 10 games and caught 41 passes for 617 yards and two touchdowns. He spent two years at Florida state after transferring from Arizona State.

Although Wilson’s production in college wasn’t great, he is an enormous target at nearly 6-foot-7, and the Eagles have said they think he has the potential to be a difference-maker.

“The physical stature is really just an anomaly. He can make some of the most spectacular catches . . . and what you see is that he has the ability to get balls that almost no one can get to,” Eagles Director of Player Personnel Alan Wolking said of Wilson.

Although Wilson will just be competing for a roster spot, not a starting job, the Eagles believe his potential is significant.