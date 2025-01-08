Eagles sign Lewis Cine off of the Bills’ practice squad

The Eagles have added a safety to their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Lewis Cine has been signed off of the Bills’ practice squad. The team had an open spot after waiving quarterback Ian Book on Tuesday.

Cine was a 2022 first-round pick by the Vikings, but he suffered a compound fracture to his leg during his rookie season. He appeared in seven games last year and made one appearance for the Bills in the regular season. Most of his playing time has come on special teams and Cine has been credited with one career tackle.

The Eagles also announced that they have designated defensive tackle Byron Young for return from injured reserve. Young went on the list in October and has not played in any games this year.