Eagles sign linebacker Nicholas Morrow to practice squad

The Eagles have added some depth at linebacker ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs.

Veteran linebacker Nicholas Morrow is signing with the Eagles’ practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Philadelphia could use some help at linebacker after losing Nakobe Dean for the rest of the postseason with a torn patellar tendon.

Last year Morrow started 12 games for the Eagles and was a key contributor to their defense. This year he signed with the Bills, didn’t play much, and was eventually released. Now he’ll return to Philadelphia, and while he may not play this postseason, he’s one more available linebacker if the Eagles need one.