Eagles sign linebacker Shaquille Leonard

Free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard is heading to Philadelphia.

Leonard has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Eagles, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Leonard has played his entire six-year NFL career with the Colts, who released him on November 21 after his playing time and production has diminished.

A three-time first-team All-Pro, Leonard was once widely viewed as one of the NFL’s best linebackers. But he had back surgery in the 2022 offseason and was plagued by injuries that year, ultimately seeing his season end after just three games because of a setback to his injured back. This season he started nine games but was not the same kind of player he once had been.

The Eagles’ defense was shredded by the 49ers’ offense yesterday, and if Leonard can regain his old form, he could be a major difference-maker in their quest for a title. They’ll hope he can make an impact, perhaps as soon as Sunday night against the Cowboys.