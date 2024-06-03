Eagles sign Max Scharping

The Eagles added some veteran depth to their offensive line group on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed guard Max Scharping to their 90-man roster.

Scharping was a Texans second-round pick in 2019 and he started 35 of the 50 games he played for the team over his first three seasons. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers in 2022 and he played 31 games in the regular season over the last two years. He did not start any of those games, but did make three playoff starts in place of Alex Cappa in the 2022 postseason.

Landon Dickerson is set to be the left guard with the Eagles while last year’s right guard Cam Jurgens is moving to center. Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessey and rookie Trevor Keegan are other guard options in Philly.