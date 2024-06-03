 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love
nbc_simms_aaronrodgers_240603__136765.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 14, Aaron Rodgers

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love
nbc_simms_aaronrodgers_240603__136765.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 14, Aaron Rodgers

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles sign Max Scharping

  
Published June 3, 2024 02:01 PM

The Eagles added some veteran depth to their offensive line group on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed guard Max Scharping to their 90-man roster.

Scharping was a Texans second-round pick in 2019 and he started 35 of the 50 games he played for the team over his first three seasons. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers in 2022 and he played 31 games in the regular season over the last two years. He did not start any of those games, but did make three playoff starts in place of Alex Cappa in the 2022 postseason.

Landon Dickerson is set to be the left guard with the Eagles while last year’s right guard Cam Jurgens is moving to center. Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessey and rookie Trevor Keegan are other guard options in Philly.