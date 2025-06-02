Eagles sign OL Marcus Tate

The Eagles announced a roster move on Monday.

They have signed offensive lineman Marcus Tate. There was no corresponding move announced to get Tate on the 90-man roster in Philadelphia.

Tate went undrafted earlier this year and he took part in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He played more than 2,500 snaps at Clemson while starting 37 of the 42 games he played for the Tigers.

Left guard was Tate’s primary position in college, but he also saw time at both tackle spots.

Fifth-round pick Drew Kendall and sixth-rounder Cameron Williams are also rookies on the offensive line for the Eagles.