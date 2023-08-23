Eagles sign WR Freddie Swain

The Eagles added an experienced wide receiver to the 90-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Freddie Swain. They had an open roster spot after the retirement of linebacker Myles Jack, so there was no need to make a corresponding move.

Swain spent time with the Dolphins this offseason, but was cut 10 days ago. He played one game for Miami last year and caught four passes for 74 yards in three games with the Broncos.

The Broncos stint reunited Swain with quarterback Russell Wilson. He caught 38 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 33 appearances for Seattle over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He also had one postseason catch for 28 yards while with the Seahawks.