Eagles still plan to release Daris Slay on Wednesday

Cornerback Darius Slay continues to be a member of the Eagles’ roster. He will be until Wednesday.

The Eagles, we’re told, still plan to cut him when the new league year begins. Waiting until 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12 allows the Eagles to make Slay a post-June 1 release, spreading more than $13.7 million in dead money over two seasons.

Slay, in the interim, has permission to speak to other teams. And he apparently has been speaking to the Steelers. But no deal can be done until he’s released.

Monday’s report that Slay had reached an agreement with the Steelers was premature, at best. It’s possible someone got over their skis, given the possibility that the Eagles might try to get a late-round pick if they think a team like the Steelers will trade for Slay’s contractual rights.

Here’s the problem with this approach, from Philly’s perspective. Trading him before June 1 would negate the benefits of making him a post-June 1 release, triggering the full $13.7 million cap charge in 2025.

Thus, barring an unexpected change in plans, Slay will be free tomorrow afternoon. Whether he lands with the Steelers or someone else remains to be seen.