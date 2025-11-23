 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles take early lead on Cowboys on A.J. Brown’s touchdown

  
Published November 23, 2025 04:44 PM

In the first matchup with the Cowboys — which came in the season opener — Jalen Hurts didn’t target A.J. Brown until the fourth quarter. He finished with one catch for 8 yards.

On Sunday, Brown got the first target and two more on the opening drive. He caught three passes for 31 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown on third down to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Hurts went 5-of-6 for 47 yards on the seven-play, 49-yard drive.

The Eagles got a short field when the Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-3, and Javonte Williams dropped a Dak Prescott pass.

The Cowboys went three-and-out on their second possession.