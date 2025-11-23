Eagles take early lead on Cowboys on A.J. Brown’s touchdown

In the first matchup with the Cowboys — which came in the season opener — Jalen Hurts didn’t target A.J. Brown until the fourth quarter. He finished with one catch for 8 yards.

On Sunday, Brown got the first target and two more on the opening drive. He caught three passes for 31 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown on third down to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Hurts went 5-of-6 for 47 yards on the seven-play, 49-yard drive.

The Eagles got a short field when the Cowboys went for it on fourth-and-3, and Javonte Williams dropped a Dak Prescott pass.

The Cowboys went three-and-out on their second possession.