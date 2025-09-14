Eagles tie Chiefs 10-10 on final play of first half

The Eagles and Chiefs are all tied up after 30 minutes of play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott hit a 58-yard field goal on the final play of the half to tie the game 10-10 at the break. Elliott’s kick came after a false start by long snapper Charley Hughlett, so it was a deeper kick than the Eagles were hoping to try but the extra yards weren’t an issue.

The Eagles took a 7-0 lead on a Saquon Barkley rushing touchdown, but they only picked up 23 yards of offense on their three drives that ended without points. The Chiefs have been sending a lot of pressure at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and that’s helped limit the visiting team’s ability to move the ball on a consistent basis.

Barkley’s touchdown came after Harrison Butker missed a 58-yard field goal, but he made a 56-yarder in the second quarter and Patrick Mahomes ran for a score to give the Chiefs their first lead of the afternoon. Mahomes has run for 60 yards, but he’s just 6-of-11 for 51 yards through the air.

The Chiefs will get the ball to kick off the second half and finding a way to get things going through the air would do a lot to help their chances of securing their first win of the season.