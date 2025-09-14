 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Eagles tie Chiefs 10-10 on final play of first half

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:45 PM

The Eagles and Chiefs are all tied up after 30 minutes of play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott hit a 58-yard field goal on the final play of the half to tie the game 10-10 at the break. Elliott’s kick came after a false start by long snapper Charley Hughlett, so it was a deeper kick than the Eagles were hoping to try but the extra yards weren’t an issue.

The Eagles took a 7-0 lead on a Saquon Barkley rushing touchdown, but they only picked up 23 yards of offense on their three drives that ended without points. The Chiefs have been sending a lot of pressure at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and that’s helped limit the visiting team’s ability to move the ball on a consistent basis.

Barkley’s touchdown came after Harrison Butker missed a 58-yard field goal, but he made a 56-yarder in the second quarter and Patrick Mahomes ran for a score to give the Chiefs their first lead of the afternoon. Mahomes has run for 60 yards, but he’s just 6-of-11 for 51 yards through the air.

The Chiefs will get the ball to kick off the second half and finding a way to get things going through the air would do a lot to help their chances of securing their first win of the season.