Eagles to sign Nick Gates

  
Published July 30, 2024 03:43 PM

The Eagles are bringing in an offensive lineman with a lot of experience in the NFC East.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are set to sign Nick Gates to their 90-man roster. Gates spent last season with the Commanders and he played for the Giants in his first four seasons.

Gates started 10 of the 13 games that he played in Washington and he started 29 of 44 games while with the Giants, but missed extended time after breaking his leg in 2021. He has played at all positions on the line at various points in his career.

The Eagles have been using Mekhi Becton at right guard this week with Tyler Steen sidelined by an ankle injury. Gates could find his way into that mix or compete for a depth role once he’s up and running in Philly.