Eagles to wear Kelly Green throwbacks against Jaguars, Cowboys in 2024

  
Published June 28, 2024 11:28 AM

Philadelphia has dropped a little uniform news on a summer Friday.

The Eagles announced that they will wear their Kelly Green throwback jerseys two times in 2024: Week 9 against the Jaguars and Week 17 against the Cowboys.

The Week 9 matchup with Jacksonville is set for Sunday Night Football.

Philadelphia brought back the Kelly Green throwbacks last season. The team wore them twice last year. The club beat Miami at home on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 and then defeated Buffalo in overtime on a rainy afternoon in Week 12.

The Eagles stopped wearing their Kelly Green uniforms full-time back in 1996.