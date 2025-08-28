Eagles to wear Kelly Green uniforms for three games against NFC East teams

The Eagles will be throwing it back three times during the 2025 season.

The team announced on Thursday that they will don their Kelly Green throwback look for games against each of the other NFC East teams this season. They’ll put them on for Week 6 and 18 home games against the Giants and Commanders while also taking them with them to Dallas for their Week 12 matchup with the Cowboys.

It’s the first time that the throwback uniforms will make an appearance during a road game.

The Eagles are 4-0 in the uniforms, including last season’s win over the Jaguars that featured running back Saquon Barkley’s memorable reverse hurdle of a Jacksonville defender during a play.