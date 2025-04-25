 Skip navigation
Eagles trade up one spot to take LB Jihaad Campbell

  
Published April 24, 2025 11:37 PM

The Eagles and Chiefs squared off in Super Bowl LIX, but they teamed up to make a trade late in the first round on Thursday night.

The Eagles sent the 32nd and 164th picks to the Chiefs in order to acquire the 31st overall selection. They used that pick to add linebacker Jihaad Campbell to their roster.

Campbell spent the last three years at Alabama and wrapped up his time with the Crimson Tide by recording 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Campbell had surgery to repair a torn labrum, but a recent report indicated that he’ll be ready for training camp.

The Eagles re-signed Zack Baun last month, but Nakobe Dean is recovering from a knee injury so Campbell could be in position to make an contribution to the Eagles’ bid for a Super Bowl repeat.