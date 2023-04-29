 Skip navigation
Eagles waive Marvin Wilson

  
Published April 29, 2023 12:04 PM
April 28, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Jalen Carter slipped to No. 9 in the 2023 NFL Draft and map out how the Eagles' defense will be next level.

The Eagles added defensive tackle Jalen Carter to the roster with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night and another defensive lineman got a pink slip on Saturday afternoon.

The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

Wilson began his NFL career with the Browns after going undrafted in 2021 and signed to the Eagles practice squad after failing to make the cut in Cleveland. He appeared in one game that season and one game last year.

Wilson was credited with seven tackles in those appearances.

The Eagles now have Carter, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street, and Noah Elliss on their roster at defensive tackle.