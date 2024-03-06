Eagles will release Avonte Maddox

The Eagles said goodbye to center Jason Kelce on Monday and cornerback Avonte Maddox is out the door on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Maddox will be released by the team. Maddox was set to have a cap hit of over $9.676 million for the 2024 season and the team will recoup less than $2 million of that space if Maddox is a pre-June 1 cut.

Maddox was a 2018 fourth-round pick in Philly and he’s spent his entire career with the team. He played in 51 games his first four seasons and helped the team win a Super Bowl, but injuries limited him to 13 games the last two seasons.

Schefter adds that the two sides are expected to remain in touch about a possible return, but, for now at least, Maddox is hitting the open market.