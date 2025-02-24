Eagles will visit White House, if invited

And so ends the drama over whether the Super Bowl LIX champions will visit the White House. For now.

Contrary to a report from nearly three weeks ago that the Eagles had decided not to visit the White House if they win the Super Bowl, a source with direct knowledge of the team’s plans tells PFT that the Eagles will show up, if invited.

Per the source, the Eagles would be honored to attend. The source adds that rejecting an invitation was never considered.

The report from February 6 caught fire on a slow Sunday, sparking a debate on whether they should go. A White House source thereafter pointed out that no invitation had been issued.

The longstanding practice is for the champions of the major sports leagues to make a ceremonial visit to the White House. During the first Trump administration, multiple teams opted not to go — including the Eagles, after they won Super Bowl LII. (Technically they were uninvited after a number of players made it clear they weren’t going.)

So there’s the team’s position. They’ll go, if and when they’re invited. Whether an invitation will be issued remains to be seen.