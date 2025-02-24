 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles will visit White House, if invited

  
Published February 24, 2025 05:45 PM

And so ends the drama over whether the Super Bowl LIX champions will visit the White House. For now.

Contrary to a report from nearly three weeks ago that the Eagles had decided not to visit the White House if they win the Super Bowl, a source with direct knowledge of the team’s plans tells PFT that the Eagles will show up, if invited.

Per the source, the Eagles would be honored to attend. The source adds that rejecting an invitation was never considered.

The report from February 6 caught fire on a slow Sunday, sparking a debate on whether they should go. A White House source thereafter pointed out that no invitation had been issued.

The longstanding practice is for the champions of the major sports leagues to make a ceremonial visit to the White House. During the first Trump administration, multiple teams opted not to go — including the Eagles, after they won Super Bowl LII. (Technically they were uninvited after a number of players made it clear they weren’t going.)

So there’s the team’s position. They’ll go, if and when they’re invited. Whether an invitation will be issued remains to be seen.