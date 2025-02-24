 Skip navigation
White House has yet to extend invitation to Eagles

  
Published February 24, 2025 01:32 PM

The Eagles, per a report that predated the Super Bowl, have decided not to visit the White House. The White House, in response to the hubbub that emerged after someone finally noticed the report over the weekend, has chimed in.

We’re told that the White House has not yet extended an invitation to the Eagles. Which means that the invitation hasn’t been rejected.

Of course, it’s possible the Eagles have already decided not to accept an invitation, if/when an invitation is extended. And if the White House thinks an invitation won’t be accepted, there might not be an invitation at all.

Earlier today, the Eagles declined to comment on the report that they don’t intend to go.

None of this will nudge the outrage blender from its highest setting. And few who believe the Eagles have decided not to go to the White House will change their minds, unless and until the Eagles announce that: (1) an invitation has been issued; and (2) they have accepted. By then, of course, the outrage will have moved on to other things.