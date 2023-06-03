 Skip navigation
Ed Oliver, Bills agree to four-year contract extension

  
Published June 3, 2023

The Bills have locked up one of their key defensive players for years to come.

Buffalo has agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal is reportedly worth $68 million with $45 million guaranteed.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Oliver was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract on the fifth-year option.

Oliver, 25, Has appeared in 62 games with 53 starts for Buffalo over the last four years. He has recorded 14.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 42 quarterback hits.

Last season, Oliver had 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, and three passes defensed in 13 games for the Bills