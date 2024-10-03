 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Ed Oliver limited by hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice

  
Published October 3, 2024 03:23 PM

The Bills made a notable addition to their injury report on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a limited participant in practice with a hamstring injury. Since Oliver was not on Wednesday’s report, it stands to reason that Oliver was injured during the practice session. More word on his condition will come on Friday.

The Bills have practiced without Austin Johnson (oblique) this week, so they could be thin on the defensive front against the Texans Sunday. Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle) have also missed both days of practice.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (hamstring) went from out of practice to limited participation. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) and cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) were limited participants for the second day this week.