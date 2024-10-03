Ed Oliver limited by hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice

The Bills made a notable addition to their injury report on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a limited participant in practice with a hamstring injury. Since Oliver was not on Wednesday’s report, it stands to reason that Oliver was injured during the practice session. More word on his condition will come on Friday.

The Bills have practiced without Austin Johnson (oblique) this week, so they could be thin on the defensive front against the Texans Sunday. Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle) have also missed both days of practice.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (hamstring) went from out of practice to limited participation. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) and cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) were limited participants for the second day this week.