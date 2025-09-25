Ed Oliver, Matt Milano remain out of Bills’ practice

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) still aren’t practicing, two practices into Week 4.

Milano was injured in the Week 2 win over the Jets, and Oliver was injured in the week leading up to Week 2 and has missed the past two games.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that they were “improving” and “headed in the right direction” and called them day to day. But unless Milano and Oliver return in a limited capacity on Friday, it seems unlikely either will return this week.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (calf) also remained out of practice.

Defensive end AJ Epenesa (pectoral) was limited a second consecutive day.