Ed Oliver out with biceps injury, Bills lead Panthers 19-3 at halftime

The Bills lead the Panthers 19-3 at halftime, but they have a significant injury concern along their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a biceps injury.

Oliver went to the sideline late in the second quarter and headed to the locker room after a brief stint in the medical tent. He was quickly ruled out.

Oliver has already missed multiple games due to an ankle injury. He recorded a sack and two tackles for loss in the first half before exiting the game.

Buffalo has been running all over Carolina, with James Cook tallying 153 first-half yards on just 12 carries. His longest run was a 64-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Quarterback Josh Allen also had a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first half after Panthers backup QB Andy Dalton tossed an interception to A.J. Epenesa that the defensive end took back to the 1-yard line.

The Panthers could have had at least six points, but Dalton took an unacceptable sack late in the second quarter when Carolina had no timeouts and there were only 17 seconds left on the clock at the start of the play. Though the Panthers somehow got off the “emergency” field goal attempt with one second officially on the clock, Ryan Fitzgerald’s 32-yard attempt — without the K-ball — was wide left.

Allen is 6-of-13 for 66 yards through the air.

Dalton is 8-of-14 for 100 yards with an interception and a lost fumble on a scramble. Though he’s still not the starter, Rico Dowdle leads with 52 yards rushing on seven carries. Chuba Hubbard has 17 yards on seven carries.

The Bills will receive the second-half kickoff.