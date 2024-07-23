Eddie Jackson: Signing with Ravens felt like a perfect fit

Safety Eddie Jackson was able to take a walk down memory lane after agreeing to sign with the Ravens last week.

Jackson has been reunited with familiar faces from every level of his football life since coming to Baltimore. He grew up in the same area as quarterback Lamar Jackson and played at Alabama with cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson then spent more than four seasons playing on the same defense in Chicago as linebacker Roquan Smith before Smith was traded to the Ravens during the 2022 season.

Smith helped lobby the Ravens on signing Jackson and Jackson said on Monday that all of the pieces in place helped make it an easy choice to join the band.

“It just felt like a perfect fit,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Just knowing what they have in this building and the tradition of things, I just knew it was a perfect fit for me to come in and compete and do what I do to help the team get better and hopefully win the Super Bowl.”

The Ravens also have Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams at the back end of the defense and Jackson’s addition gives them increased flexibility in how they will attack offenses this fall. That’s been a strength of Ravens defenses in the past and the results should be good if the fit is as perfect as Jackson believes it to be.