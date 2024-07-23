 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eddie Jackson: Signing with Ravens felt like a perfect fit

  
Published July 23, 2024 06:58 AM

Safety Eddie Jackson was able to take a walk down memory lane after agreeing to sign with the Ravens last week.

Jackson has been reunited with familiar faces from every level of his football life since coming to Baltimore. He grew up in the same area as quarterback Lamar Jackson and played at Alabama with cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson then spent more than four seasons playing on the same defense in Chicago as linebacker Roquan Smith before Smith was traded to the Ravens during the 2022 season.

Smith helped lobby the Ravens on signing Jackson and Jackson said on Monday that all of the pieces in place helped make it an easy choice to join the band.

“It just felt like a perfect fit,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Just knowing what they have in this building and the tradition of things, I just knew it was a perfect fit for me to come in and compete and do what I do to help the team get better and hopefully win the Super Bowl.”

The Ravens also have Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams at the back end of the defense and Jackson’s addition gives them increased flexibility in how they will attack offenses this fall. That’s been a strength of Ravens defenses in the past and the results should be good if the fit is as perfect as Jackson believes it to be.