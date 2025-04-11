 Skip navigation
Edge rusher Shemar Stewart visits Steelers

  
Published April 11, 2025 11:58 AM

Edge rusher Shemar Stewart has been a popular visitor to teams during the pre-draft process and he’s continuing to make the rounds on Friday.

According to multiple reports, Stewart is in Pittsburgh for a visit with the Steelers. Stewart met with the Patriots on Thursday and he’s spent time with the 49ers, Bears, Cardinals, Falcons, and several other teams in recent weeks.

Stewart had 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a two fumble recoveries during three seasons at Texas A&M.

The Steelers are also hosting Kansas State running back DJ Giddens and SMU defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte as the pre-draft visit period winds down ahead of the April 24 start to the draft.