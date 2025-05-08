 Skip navigation
Edge rusher Victor Dimukeje tore his pec at Giants workouts

  
Published May 8, 2025 03:52 PM

Edge rusher Victor Dimukeje’s first season with the Giants is off on the wrong foot.

Dimukeje signed with the Giants as a free agent this offseason, but Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that he is set to miss time after tearing his pec in one of his workouts with the team. The duration of his absence is not known.

Dimukeje was a 2021 Cardinals fourth-round pick and he had 67 tackles, four sacks, a pass defensed, and two forced fumbles during his time in Arizona.

First-round pick Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, Chauncey Golston, and Tomon Fox are the other edge rushers for the Giants.