Elevation of Matt Bushman hints at no Travis Kelce tonight

It’s still not clear whether Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will play on Thursday night. The decision becomes final once the Chiefs list their inactive players, at least 90 minutes before kickoff.

For now, however, the roster move made by the Chiefs on Thursday points to Kelce not playing. By elevating tight end Matt Bushman to the active roster, the message is sent.

Bushman quite possibly is in, Kelce quite possibly is out.

Again, it’s not final. But if I were forced under penalty of serious injury or worse to make a guess, I’d guess as of right now that the decision would be for Kelce to let the knee heal and try to play next weekend, at Jacksonville.