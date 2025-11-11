Elgton Jenkins’ ankle injury appears to be serious

Packers center Elgton Jenkins appears to have suffered a serious ankle injury in Monday night’s loss to the Eagles.

Jenkins was carted to the locker room at the end of the first half after Packers quarterback Jordan Love rolled onto his lower left leg while being sacked. The Packers ruled Jenkins out of the game with an ankle injury, and afterward coach Matt LaFleur sounded pessimistic about Jenkins’ prognosis.

“It doesn’t sound promising,” LaFleur said.

X-rays revealed a fracture in Jenkins’ lower leg, according to ESPN.

A 2019 second-round pick of the Packers, Jenkins is a very versatile lineman who can play anywhere along the offensive line. He has one year remaining on his four-year, $68 million contract.