Elgton Jenkins believed to have MCL sprain

Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins left Sunday’s loss to the Falcons with a knee injury and there was an update about his condition after the game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jenkins is believed to have an MCL sprain. He will have an MRI to confirm that diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury.

Jenkins missed half of the 2021 season with a torn ACL, but returned to play 15 games last year.

The Packers were without oft-injured left tackle David Bakhtiari to start Sunday’s game, so they were doubly shorthanded as the Falcons were coming back to beat them in the final stages of the game.