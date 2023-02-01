 Skip navigation
Eli Apple: I’ll talk my biggest trash, and whether I back it up or don’t, it doesn’t matter

  
Published February 1, 2023 12:38 PM
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple hasn’t tweeted since the AFC Championship Game, only retweeting, without comment, a tweet from teammate Mike Hilton. That despite the Bills and the Chiefs going at him after the 23-20 loss.

The shots at Apple this week stemmed from Apple’s “Cancun on 3 ” tweet at Stefon Diggs after the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills in the divisional round.

Diggs was among those directing tweets at Apple this week posting a gif of Drake laughing. Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, and Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill also took “Cancun on 3" jabs at Apple.

“Eli Apple,” Thornhill said on video, while smoking a cigar in the locker room. “Imma smoke one for you!”

Apple told reporters this week that he’s not going to change.

“I’ll leave that chip on my shoulder no matter what,” Apple said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I’ll talk my biggest trash. Whether I back it up or don’t, it doesn’t matter. It’s a game to me. It’s something I love to do. No matter what anybody on the outside has to say.”

It’s possible, though, that Apple’s trash talking could turn off some teams in free agency as he seeks to find a new deal as an unrestricted free agent.