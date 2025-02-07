Eli Manning fails to become first-ballot Hall of Famer

Eli Manning might earn election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it won’t be this year.

Manning was not elected on the first ballot, with the Hall of Fame announcing the Class of 2025 on Thursday night at NFL Honors. Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe and Antonio Gates were the four players elected for enshrinement.

Manning did make the list of 15 finalists, and the Manning family and Giants fans had hoped he would join his brother, Peyton, as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Peyton Manning was inducted in the Class of 2021.

Eli Manning made memorable fourth-quarter plays that led the Giants to Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011, and he earned MVP honors both years. His 57,023 passing yards and 366 passing touchdowns rank in the top 10 all time.

But Manning never earned All-Pro honors or received a single MVP vote; he was not All-Decade; and he made only four Pro Bowls in 16 seasons.

Manning also never led the NFL in touchdown passes but three times led the league in interceptions. His career record is 117-117, and his career passer rating of 84.1 is 60th on the all-time list.