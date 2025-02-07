 Skip navigation
gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Eli Manning fails to become first-ballot Hall of Famer

  
Published February 6, 2025 10:14 PM

Eli Manning might earn election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it won’t be this year.

Manning was not elected on the first ballot, with the Hall of Fame announcing the Class of 2025 on Thursday night at NFL Honors. Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe and Antonio Gates were the four players elected for enshrinement.

Manning did make the list of 15 finalists, and the Manning family and Giants fans had hoped he would join his brother, Peyton, as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Peyton Manning was inducted in the Class of 2021.

Eli Manning made memorable fourth-quarter plays that led the Giants to Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011, and he earned MVP honors both years. His 57,023 passing yards and 366 passing touchdowns rank in the top 10 all time.

But Manning never earned All-Pro honors or received a single MVP vote; he was not All-Decade; and he made only four Pro Bowls in 16 seasons.

Manning also never led the NFL in touchdown passes but three times led the league in interceptions. His career record is 117-117, and his career passer rating of 84.1 is 60th on the all-time list.