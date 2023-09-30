Elijah Mitchell injured knee in Thursday’s practice

After not playing at all in Week 2, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell had 14 touches in a short-week win over the Giants.

Mitchell might miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a knee injury.

Officially questionable, Mitchell injured his knee in practice on Thursday. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that it happened at the end of the the session.

“His knee, got tripped up and dinged his knee,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan added that he wasn’t sure whether it’s a sprain or a bruise.

A sixth-round pick in 2021, Mitchell rushed for 963 yards in only 11 games as a rookie. Last year, he was eclipsed by the arrival of Christian McCaffrey via trade.

Mitchell is currently the second-string tailback behind the 2022 comeback player of the year, and potential 2023 MVP. Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price round out the depth chart.

