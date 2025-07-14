Elijah Molden, Mike Williams among five Chargers on PUP list

The Chargers have started doing some roster housekeeping before their first training camp practices.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they placed five players on the physically unable to perform list. None of those players will be able to take part in practice until they are activated and they can be activated at any time.

Defensive back Elijah Molden is one of the five on the list. Molden, who signed a new three-year contract this offseason, missed the end of the 2024 campaign with a broken fibula.

The Chargers also placed wide receiver Mike Williams, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, and offensive tackle Savion Washington on the list.