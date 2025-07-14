 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250714.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
nbc_pft_NFLPA_lloydhowell_250714.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
sirianni.jpg
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_250714.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
nbc_pft_NFLPA_lloydhowell_250714.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
sirianni.jpg
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Elijah Molden, Mike Williams among five Chargers on PUP list

  
Published July 14, 2025 04:55 PM

The Chargers have started doing some roster housekeeping before their first training camp practices.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they placed five players on the physically unable to perform list. None of those players will be able to take part in practice until they are activated and they can be activated at any time.

Defensive back Elijah Molden is one of the five on the list. Molden, who signed a new three-year contract this offseason, missed the end of the 2024 campaign with a broken fibula.

The Chargers also placed wide receiver Mike Williams, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, and offensive tackle Savion Washington on the list.