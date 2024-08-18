Eliot Wolf says door is closed on a Brandon Aiyuk trade “at this point”

It’s a new era in New England. Now, when the top personnel in the football department speak to reporters, the answers consist of actual words and not monosyllabic non-answers and/or grunting.

Most recently, executive V.P. of player personnel Eliot Wolf broke from the longstanding Belichickian refusal to talk about anyone under contract elsewhere by answering two questions about 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Here’s the first question: “There was a report that you guys ended your pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk. What went into that decision, and how would you describe the negotiations?”

Belichick would have flashed a look of exasperation before saying something like this, “Yeah, not gonna talk about guys not on the team.”

Not Wolf. Here’s what he said: “Yeah, just kind of a feel. It was sort of a situation where he’s still in San Francisco, and that hasn’t been worked out from their standpoint yet. But we just felt, organizationally, our young receivers have had a really good week, and they’re continuing to progress, so we’re excited about those guys.

So has the door fully closed on trading for Aiyuk?

“Yes, at this point,” Wolf said.

“At this point” potentially implies that things could change. However, the primary change would have to come from Aiyuk’s reported reluctance to play for the Patriots. For now, the outcomes still seem to be the Steelers or staying put.

Regardless, it’s refreshing to see and hear real answers from Wolf and coach Jerod Mayo. Of course, winning would be even more refreshing.