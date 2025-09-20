Emeka Egbuka is expected to play for Bucs on Sunday

Buccaneers first-round pick Emeka Egbuka is off to a strong start and he’s set to have a chance to continue it against the Jets on Sunday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Egbuka is expected to play in Week 3. The wideout was listed as questionable on Friday due to hip and groin injuries that kept him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Egbuka has eight catches for 96 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) were the players ruled out by the Bucs on Friday. Neither of them has played in a game yet this season.