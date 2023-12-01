Emmanuel Forbes ruled out for Commanders

The Commanders won’t have first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes to help against the Dolphins passing game on Sunday.

Forbes has been ruled out with an elbow injury. It’s the second straight game that the cornerback will miss, but head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that he is getting closer to returning.

“Now it’s just a matter of time. If we played next week, I believe he would play,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) will also try to return after the bye week. Center Tyler Larsen (knee) is listed as questionable to play against Miami.