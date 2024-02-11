Eric Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs

Former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is currently looking for work. Soon, he could end up back where he had his greatest success.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs for 2024.

His title likely would be something along the lines of “assistant head coach,” with Matt Nagy likely remaining in the position of offensive coordinator. And it would be beneficial to the term, in multiple ways.

During the season, when the Chiefs were struggling, quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained that Bieniemy was the guy who set the standard for accountability. The night before the AFC Championship, Bieniemy met with the Chiefs — prompting Mahomes to say that Bieniemy’s return gave players “chill bumps.”

Before the season, Mahomes defended Bieniemy against concerns that he was coaching Commanders players too hard.

Bieniemy did not visit with the Chiefs before Super Bowl LVIII, we’re told. That’s largely because he was in serious consideration to become offensive coordinator of the Seahawks. (The job went instead to Ryan Grubb.)

There’s also still a chance that Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs as head coach. If Andy Reid retires after tonight’s game — and at this point no one knows with certainty what he will do — players like Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will likely make a strong pitch, privately and/or publicly, for Bieniemy.