Eric Bieniemy finalizing agreement to become Commanders’ offensive coordinator

  
Published February 17, 2023 12:25 PM
February 15, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that Andy Reid is probably ready for Eric Bieniemy to graduate from offensive coordinator in Kansas City to head coach elsewhere in order to use the position to keep his staff motivated.

Eric Bieniemy is poised to become the offensive coordinator of the Commanders.

According to multiple reports, Bieniemy is finalizing a deal and both sides expect him to be the offensive coordinator in Washington this season.

Bieniemy has spent the last two days interviewing with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and other key decision makers in Washington, and from all accounts everything went well.

For the last five seasons, Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, and the Chiefs have had the best offense in the NFL over that time. That has led to Bieniemy being a candidate for several head-coaching jobs, and yet he never got hired.

Now he’ll get an opportunity to run an offense out of the shadow of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. In Washington, working for a defensive head coach in Rivera and on a team whose quarterback situation is unsettled, Bieniemy has a chance to prove that he’s one of the sport’s best offensive minds.