Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Eric Bieniemy “fired up and excited” to call plays for Commanders

  
Published February 23, 2023 06:30 AM
nbc_pftpm_lamarwashington_230220
February 20, 2023 02:32 PM
Mike Florio discusses the possibility of the Washington Commanders trading for Lamar Jackson and why it would make sense.

Eric Bieniemy won two Super Bowls as the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, so many saw the move to take the same job with the Commanders as a step in the wrong direction for the coach.

Bieniemy had a very different take on things during his introductory press conference on Thursday. Bieniemy said “it’s time for a new challenge” and that he believes “comfort is the enemy of progress” as a coach.

One area where the lateral move represents progress for Bieniemy is in calling offensive plays. Bieniemy did not have those duties while on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City and he made it clear that he’s looking forward to having that responsibility in Washington.

“I’m fired up for it, bro. Fired up and excited,” Bieniemy said.

Some called Bieniemy’s lack of play-calling experience an obstacle to his pursuit of head coaching jobs despite others making similar moves up the coaching ladder without having that role in the past. Bieniemy can answer any doubts on that front this season and a successful campaign should make it harder for teams to pass on him when openings arise in the future.