Eric Bieniemy gets commitment from Commanders that Chiefs wouldn’t make

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a chance, as Chiefs coach Andy Reid hoped for Bieniemy, to “run the show” in D.C. In Kansas City, Bieniemy had far less authority -- and security.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bieniemy spent the last five years under one-year deals. It gave him the flexibility to take a lateral position with another team, but it also allowed the Chiefs to move on from him any and every given offseason, with no financial obligation.

In Washington, Bieniemy has a bigger job, adding the title of assistant head coach. He also will indeed run the offense, since head coach Ron Rivera’s background lands on the defensive side of the ball.

Bieniemy may not have much time to make an impact, given that the teams is for sale. If a new owner decides to make wholesale changes as soon as next year, Bieniemy will have something he wouldn’t have had in Kansas City.

A buyout.