Eric DeCosta: Contract talks “ongoing” with Lamar Jackson, won’t get into specifics

The Ravens signed safety Kyle Hamilton to a four-year contract extension on Wednesday and the move came without much sign that an agreement was in the offing.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a press conference that he likes “to work kind of in the dark” when it comes to such negotiations, which extended to his comments about another possible extension. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s current contract calls for him to have a cap hit of $74.5 million in 2026 and that’s led to the prospect of an extension coming up several times this offseason.

On Wednesday, DeCosta said that talks with Jackson are “ongoing” without offering any indication of how they are progressing.

“I appreciate the question, but it’s good to kind of keep these things with the players,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “That will continue to be the way we operate. I really wouldn’t want to get into any specifics with any of our players and their contract negotiations. I think that hurts the process.”

A Jackson deal would help the Ravens set their plans for addressing other players in the near future, but any updates on when it might happen will have to wait for DeCosta or Jackson to decide to share a bit more about where things stand.