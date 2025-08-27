 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eric DeCosta: Contract talks “ongoing” with Lamar Jackson, won’t get into specifics

  
Published August 27, 2025 05:39 PM

The Ravens signed safety Kyle Hamilton to a four-year contract extension on Wednesday and the move came without much sign that an agreement was in the offing.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a press conference that he likes “to work kind of in the dark” when it comes to such negotiations, which extended to his comments about another possible extension. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s current contract calls for him to have a cap hit of $74.5 million in 2026 and that’s led to the prospect of an extension coming up several times this offseason.

On Wednesday, DeCosta said that talks with Jackson are “ongoing” without offering any indication of how they are progressing.

“I appreciate the question, but it’s good to kind of keep these things with the players,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “That will continue to be the way we operate. I really wouldn’t want to get into any specifics with any of our players and their contract negotiations. I think that hurts the process.”

A Jackson deal would help the Ravens set their plans for addressing other players in the near future, but any updates on when it might happen will have to wait for DeCosta or Jackson to decide to share a bit more about where things stand.