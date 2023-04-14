 Skip navigation
Eric DeCosta on OBJ's health: We saw what we needed, he's ready to explode again

  
Published April 14, 2023 06:22 AM
April 14, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King examine what Odell Beckham Jr. endured playing without an ACL and explore what pressure the WR was under with the Rams.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not played in an NFL game since in Super Bowl LVI, but he did hold a March workout for teams as part of his path back to active duty.

The Ravens had assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams at that workout and General Manager Eric DeCosta said on Thursday that he watched film of Beckham’s effort multiple times before moving forward with plans to sign him. Beckham signed a one-year deal in Baltimore this week and DeCosta said that the team has no questions about the condition of his knee.

DeCosta also said that he thinks Beckham will continue to progress before the start of the season.

“We saw everything we needed to see, knowing that it’s going to just improve,” DeCosta said at a press conference. “When a guy has a serious injury, in general, it only gets better. It may take time. Sometimes it takes longer, but it only gets better. What we saw was extremely encouraging and I can’t wait to see the progression from March to April to May to September. That’s probably the thing that we’re most excited about. We’re getting somebody who is ready to explode again. and he’s in the right environment with the right quarterback, with the right team, in the right city. It’s the perfect player at the perfect time.”

The Ravens wouldn’t have signed Beckham if they didn’t believe that was the case, but there’s likely to be plenty of outside doubt about what Beckham will bring to the table until he’s actually back to producing on the field.